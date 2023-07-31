Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
JMPD deployed to Riverlea as protest against illegal mining intensifies

Officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) have been deployed to Riverlea, west of Johannesburg, as a protest intensifies in the area.

JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, says residents are protesting over illegal mining activities.

Many roads leading to Riverlea have been blocked.

Fihla has advised motorists to avoid the area.

“There is a protest in Riverlea where roads have been barricaded off to traffic. Affected roads include Main Reef, Main Reef and Alvin Road, Main Reef and Springbok Road, Commander Road, Nasrec Road and Jukskie Drive. It’s alleged the community from Riverlea is protesting against illegal mining activities, especially the gun fights that have left the community living in fear. The situation is tense at the moment.”

Source: SABC News

Photo: Twitter/@JoburgMPD


