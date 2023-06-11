Joburg EMS on high alert after tremor

Share this article

The Johannesburg Emergency Services says its disaster management teams are on high alert to respond to any eventuality following this morning’s earth tremor that hit large parts of Gauteng.

The tremor with an estimated 4.8 magnitude was felt as far as Pretoria.

It is believed the epicenter is in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Some people took to social media and posted videos and photos of the moment the tremor hit and the damage caused to homes.

They’ve also expressed their shock at how their homes shook for several seconds.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says teams are on standby.

“We have got our disaster management teams monitoring in all seven regions of the city and we should get any further reports sometime during the day to see if there are any residents who have been affected by the earth tremor which has been reported.”

Source: SABC News