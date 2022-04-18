Joe Slovo residents on the Cape Flats appeal for assistance with building materials

Share this article

Residents of Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa on the Cape Flats are appealing for assistance with building materials. They have been displaced after their dwellings were destroyed in a fire on Saturday.

The City of Cape Town no longer provides emergency building kits. At least 1 200 people have been left homeless after a fire swept through the area.

A Joint Operations Centre has been set up in the area to coordinate relief and recovery efforts. Approximately 300 structures were destroyed in the fire.

Residents say they’ve been left destitute.

“We suspect the fire was from an electrical fault. Most of us do not have proper electricity supply, so people connect from each other.”

“We are told to seek material elsewhere. How much more will it cost to the people who are not working? We don’t want food, we want material.”

“I hope government can help us with clothes, uniforms for our children, blankets, beds.”

