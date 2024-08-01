Join the 56th Blisters for Bread Walk to help combat child hunger

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) is gearing up for its 56th annual Blisters for Bread family fun day, set to take place on Sunday, 25 August at the Green Point Cricket Club.

This event serves as a major fundraiser for the PSFA, which provides daily nutritious meals to thousands of learners in schools across the Western Cape.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast director of the PSFA, Petrina Pakoe stressed the importance of the fundraiser in combatting food insecurity and poverty.

“Blisters for Bread has been running for 56 years now. It is our annual fundraiser aimed at supporting our organization and addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity.”

Pakoe expressed, “Food insecurity is a major challenge within our country as well as our province. Which makes these fundraisers and events even more so important in trying to address the issue of food insecurity and poverty within our communities.”

The event will commence at Stephan Way in Green Point and will feature two scenic routes along the Sea Point Promenade—a 10km walk starting at 07:45 and a 5km walk beginning at 08:15.

“It’s a walk along sea point promenade and when the participants get back to the field there will be great entertainment and fun activities for the kids.”

The entry fee is R100, which will fund nutritious breakfasts and lunches for 28 school children for an entire day.

“100% of the entry fees goes to the organization.”

The PSFA invites the public to join in this fun-filled day to support a worthy cause and make a positive impact on the lives of many learners.

Entries for the event are open until August 15, with registration available online at (http://www.psfa.org.za).

VOC News

Photo: Pexels