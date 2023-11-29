Jordan King rejects separation of West Bank from Gaza

Share this article

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, on Tuesday, reiterated his country’s rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a message to the Head of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), King Abdullah II affirmed that both the West Bank and Gaza are an “extension of the Palestinian State”.

“The values of all divine religions and our common human values reject the killing of civilians,” he added, according to Jordan’s Royal Court.

He noted:

Israel’s aggressions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip defy international humanitarian law and will ignite further violence and destruction in the region and the world

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People “comes under exceptional circumstances that call on the entire world to act to stop the war and compel Israel to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip,” the King added.

The King also reiterated Jordan’s rejection of

re-occupying parts of Gaza or establishing buffer zones in it, and separating the West Bank from Gaza

The Palestinian people and their supporters worldwide will celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday.

This day marks the 1947 UN General Assembly resolution calling for the partition of Palestine into “Arab” and “Jewish” states.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Source: Aljazeera News