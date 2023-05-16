Jordan says Embassy building in Khartoum ransacked

Share this article

Jordan said, Monday, that its embassy building in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, was ransacked, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and “all forms of violence and vandalism, especially the targeting diplomatic buildings and violating their sanctity.”

The Ministry called for respecting the rules of international law and relevant international agreements, especially the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which defines a framework for diplomatic ties between independent countries.

There was no comment from the Sudanese authorities on the report.

More than 600 people have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since 15 April, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the Sudanese Army and the RSF over the paramilitary group’s integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan’s transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup”.

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar Al-Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

Source: Middle East Monitor