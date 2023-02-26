Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Jordan will host Israel-Palestine talks as the level of violence increase in the West Bank

International, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

By Kouthar Sambo

According to Al Jazeerah, officials claim that Jordan will host a conference between top Israeli and Palestinian officials in an effort to stop the recent spike of gruesome violence in the occupied West Bank that has fueled concerns of escalated violence.

Representatives from Egypt and the United States will attend the summit on Sunday in the Red Sea city of Aqaba.

The scheduled discussions take place days after an Israeli military operation in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank killed 11 Palestinians. Furthermore, the number of deaths in the operation on Wednesday was the biggest since the second Intifada from 2000 to 2005.

Since the beginning of this year, the violence has claimed the lives of 62 Palestinian adults and children.

Photo: Pixabay


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.