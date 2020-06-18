Jordan’s king: Israel’s annexation undermines stability in the Middle East

Share this article

















Jordan’s King Abdulllah II warned on Tuesday that Israel’s planned annexation of large parts of occupied West Bank would threaten stability in the Middle East, news agencies reported.

King Abdullah “warned that any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable and undermines the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the region,” a statement issued by the Royal Palace reported.

His remarks came during a video conference with US congressional leaders and committees, Reuters said.

The king told US lawmakers that peace would only come with the creation of a “independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also reiterated that Israel had to withdraw from territory it occupied during the 1967 Israeli-Arab war.

The Israeli government is planning to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank on 1 July.

Palestinian estimates indicate that the Israeli annexation plan will cover more than 30 per cent of the West Bank.

In response to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that it is no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security.

World leaders have universally condemned Israel’s annexation. US politicians took the unprecedented step of signalling that the two pillars of US relations with Israel; US security and bipartisan support Israel enjoys in Capitol Hill, would be jeopardised.

Source: Middle East Monitor

