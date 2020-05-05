JP Duminy supports the Share the Care campaign

Share this article

















Former South African T20 Cricket Captain, JP Duminy, joined the Share the Care campaign powered by Awqaf SA in partnership with Islamic Relief South Africa to distribute food hampers and face masks in Mitchell’s Plain, Khayelitsha and Century City. Many of the recipients are associated with the JP 21 Foundation, established by the former Proteas star to act as a developmental platform for talented kids from disadvantaged backgrounds. In addition to the food hampers, over 1000 reusable fabric facemasks were distributed to the local community.

Duminy said it was a privilege to be part of this initiative.

“As the founder of the JP 21 Foundation we have been involved in the Mitchell’s Plain and Khayelitsha communities for over 5 years, and COVID has kicked us all down in some way and therefore we have partnered with Awqaf SA to be part of the processes of helping to save lives.”

“The collaboration in this project between Awqaf SA and Islamic Relief is commendable as we try to maximise the limited resources that we have at our disposal during the trying COVID-19 times. It is this type of collaboration during these times that avoids duplication and allows us to reach more vulnerable people as a result,” added Awqaf SA deputy CEO, Mickaeel Collier.

Islamic Relief CEO, Yusuf Mohammed joined the distribution and indicated that this was part of a larger project of food distribution that Islamic Relief is part of in which they are distributing food hampers and essential items to communities across South Africa.

Awqaf SA through its Share the Care 1 Million Free Mask campaign that is done in association with the Al Kaaf Human Rights centre, the World Memon Organisation, the Black Business Council and others have donated 10 000 free fabric face masks to Islamic Relief to distribute across Cape Town.

