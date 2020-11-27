Judge President Hlope supports establishment of priority courts to deal with GBV

Share this article

















Cape Judge President John Hlophe says he supports the call for the establishment of priority courts in prosecuting cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

He was speaking during a meeting with gender activists and ANC Women’s League members in Cape Town to mark the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

Hlophe says he has taken steps over the past few years to allocate women judges the responsibility to preside over gender-based violence cases and have imposed heavy sentences.

“I believe there must be priority courts. I think in the lower courts, in particular, they must be dedicated officers who are going to case manage where there are allegations of femicide and rape for that matter. Those cases are given priority on the roll so that the results are known without delay.”

CONTRALESA appeals to the judiciary to be harsh on perpetrators of GBV

Traditional leaders’ organisation, CONTRALESA, has called on people to go back to basics and do things the way they were done culturally to stop men from directing their anger towards women.

CONTRALESA President Kgosi Larmeck Mokoena has appealed to the judiciary to be harsh with perpetrators.

“What worries us as CONTRALESA is that the 16 days is just an event. It is not a program that is happening in everyday lives. We want to call upon government to review this program so that they add the part of the program for 365 days. We call upon the Magistrate Commission and the Judicial Service Commission to be very harsh on some of the judicial officers who are lenient to perpetrators. As CONTRALESA we are calling upon all men to please do not abuse our women and children.”

POWA wants Bills introduced in Parliament to tackle GBV fast-tracked

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) is urging government to fast-track three new Bills introduced to Parliament in September 2020, which are specifically intended to tackle Gender-Based Violence.

POWA is raising awareness, and asking South Africans to add their voices to #EndDomesticSilence, by recording voice notes to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

ANCWL to march against GBV

The ANC Women’s League in North West is expected to march to the Mahikeng High court as part of the League’s national action demanding the prioritisation of Gender-Based Violence cases.

The League says many women have lost confidence in the judiciary due to the way cases of violence against women are handled. According to the League, many survivors and families of victims have no closure as a result of open ended cases that have not been finalised.

Source: SABCNews