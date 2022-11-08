‘Judge Thulare is quite remarkable in the way he opened the Imam Haron inquest,’ says Human Rights Lawyer

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Following an emotional first day of hearing evidence into the re-opening of the inquest into the untimely death of the late Imam Abdullah Haron, Human Rights Lawyer and Chair of the board of Foundation for Human Rights, Yasmin Soeker recounted the events of the day on VOC Breakfast while making mention of the importance of the investigation.

Presiding over the inquest, Judge Daniel Thulare has noted several odd events that followed the death of Haron.

“Judge Thulare is quite remarkable in the way he opened the inquest,” said Soeker.

Today however an on-site inspection with Judge Thulare has taken place at both Caledon and Maitland Police Station. This comes after the apartheid police claimed the Imam died from injuries sustained during from a fall down a flight of stairs at the Caledon police station. However, the injuries on his body were inconsistent with a mere fall.

Soeker said this in-loco visit is significant to understand the possibility of that incident occurring.

“The state is relooking at all evidence with a fresh eye and view to interrogate what actually happened during that period,” explained Soeker.

She also commended the Haron family for continuing their plight and wanting to reclaim the dignity of their beloved father.

“This would not have been possible if the family was so intent in seeing justice prevail, For most families it has been incredibly traumatizing to have lost a loved one at the hands of a state and to have nobody held responsible, At least they will have the satisfaction of knowing that the former state is responsible for his death,” added Soeker.

The Haron family has prompted the public to attend the hearings, in light of their pursuit for justice and closure for all those who lost loved ones during the oppressive era.

In what citizens can expect from the upcoming days leading up to the 18th Novemeber.

“We will have to wait for the current states response once the finding of the courts inquest is over-turned,” said Soeker.

Imam Haron was known to be a progressive Islamic scholar and Imam at the Stegman Road Mosque in Claremont. He became increasingly critical of the apartheid government’s policies, which he opposed, and in the 1960s, began to be involved in anti-apartheid activities.

At the time of his death, Imam Haron was 45. He was the first cleric of any faith to die in police detention in the apartheid state.

VOC