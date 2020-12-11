Judgement over re-write of matric papers expected Friday

Basic Education says it has full confidence in the justice system after arguments were heard in an application in the High Court in Pretoria challenging the decision that two leaked matric exam papers be rewritten.

Teachers Union, Sadtu, Afriforum and Independent pupils brought the application on an urgent basis. The two papers in question are Physical Science paper 2 and Mathematics paper 2.

The parties are seeking an urgent court interdict against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement that the two papers must be rewritten. Judgement will be delivered on Friday afternoon.

Department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga: