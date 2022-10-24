Judgment expected in Tazné van Wyk’s murder case

Share this article

LOCAL

Judgment is expected in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday in the murder of eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk.

The accused, 54-year-old Moyhdian Pangkaeker, was arrested in February 2020 following Tazne’s disappearance near her home in Elsies River a few days earlier.

The girl’s body was found in a storm water pipe outside Worcester.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

During his testimony in August, Pangkaeker claimed the little girl was murdered by a group of people unknown to him.

He said that his feet and legs were tied while he was in the bakkie. Pangkaeker also said the driver stopped the bakkie somewhere on the N1, between Worcester and Laingsburg, and the two men then took Van Wyk out of the bakkie and took her to a nearby river.

He further said she was dead when the men returned to the vehicle with her and her body was dumped near Worcester and the group later untied and released him near Bloemfontein.

VIDEO: In August, Moyhdian Pangkaeker appeared in court for cross-examination:

Sister

In May, Pangkaeker’s sister was called by the State to testify in his trial.

The accused’s sister, Nazli Pangkaeker, said she called him shortly after Van Wyk went missing in February 2020.

She said he told her that the child was not with him. Nazli said, however, that he did not want to tell her where he was. Even after she asked him several times about his whereabouts during the telephone call.

The state alleged that the suspect kidnapped Van Wyk and took her to Worcester, where he raped and murdered her.

Source: SABC news / Additional reporting by Corbin August