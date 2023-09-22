Judgment reserved in Koko’s bid to have corruption case struck off roll

Share this article

The Middelburg Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga has reserved judgment on the application to have the case against former Eskom CEO, Matshela Koko, and nine others struck off the roll.

This after the state requested a further postponement for it to conclude some of the charges.

The defence team made a submission that it is unfair for their clients and unjust for the state not to be ready for trial six months after the arrest of the accused.

The state requested a longer postponement to finalise other charges and for the indictment to be ready to be handed over to the accused.

Koko and his co-accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to Kusile Power Station.

It is alleged that the former Eskom CEO played a role in awarding a contract to a Swiss engineering company and sub-contractors, including a company in which his stepdaughter was a director.

Koko’s wife and stepdaughter are among the accused.

The case has been postponed to the 29th of September for judgment.

Source: SABC News