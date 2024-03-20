Judgment to be delivered in Zuma, Downer case

Share this article

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg is today expected to deliver judgment in former President Jacob Zuma’s new bid to have Advocate Billy Downer removed from the arms deal corruption case.

In October last year, Zuma’s legal team argued that Downer should be excluded because the former President was privately seeking his prosecution for allegedly illegally leaking Zuma’s doctor’s letter to the media.

The state said the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Nkosinathi Chili found the private prosecution an abuse of court processes.

The Constitutional Court is yet to rule on Zuma’s appeal to continue with the private prosecution.

Source: SABC News