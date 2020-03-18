Jumuah suspended for 4 weeks: MJC

Share this article

















The Muslim Judicial Council – SA has released its official statement after it revised its fatwa on COVID19 yesterday. After consultation with medical experts and other stakeholders, the MJC has declared that Jumuah prayers will be suspended for a period of four weeks. However, it hastened to add that it is not calling for the closure of masajid. The MJC has emphasised that “strong measures should be put in place that limit the amount of Mussallis coming to the

Masjid.” Various ulema bodies across South Africa have deliberated on what has become a contentious issue, as the daily prayer is the cornerstone of Muslim life. All faith-based communities will need to re-assess congregational prayer after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced sweeping measures to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus in South Africa, amongst them, a ban of gatherings exceeding 10 people.

See the full statement below:

