Just in: Cyril Ramaphosa signs off on Presidential Health Compact

The signing of the Presidential Health Compact was officiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tshwane today.

In the president’s speech, he highlighted that the Health Compact being signed today is a pinnacle point of a process brought by effective consultation and collaboration between various stakeholders and aimed at strengthening the healthcare system in South Africa.

Ramaphosa was escorted on a ​​guided tour of the hospital, where he visited the various units at the George Mukhari Hospital.

“By working in a collaborative way, we will be able to reach our goals faster and implement them efficiently and with the best use of resources. In fixing what is wrong with the public health care system we are mindful of the impact of our past.” -President Cyril Ramaphosa

What is the aim of this Health Compact?

The solid mission of this compact is to reform health care in South Africa. While trying to make it better suited to encompass the needs of the growing population. The Sustainable Development Goals were adopted in 2015, as part of a global movement towards proficient health care access nationally.

The Cabinet has recently adopted the National Health Insurance Bill, which will soon be tabled in Parliament. The Presidency introduced Under One Health System, which focuses on all South African hospitals, clinics and doctors’ rooms are appropriately staffed and resourced. Ensuring that there are adequate medicines, equipment and supplies; and infrastructure is suitable for the services to be provided.

“There is nothing that reinforces the Thuma Mina spirit as much as seeing government, health and allied professionals, labour, business, communities, academia, statutory councils, traditional health practitioners and public health entities collaborating in pursuit of a common goal.” -President Cyril Ramaphosa

The signing of the Presidential Health Compact is part of our efforts to deepen cooperative and collaborative governance. There will be an active partnership between the presidency and government departments.

