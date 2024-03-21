Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Justice Minister calls for action on inequality

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the country needs to address inequality among its citizens 30 years since the dawn of democracy.

He says inequality is a problem, especially in the economic sphere. Lamola was closing a three-day human rights conference in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

“After 30 years of our constitutional democracy, it is clear that much has been achieved. However, there are a number of areas where efforts need to be doubled and intensified. There is a need to make the economy inclusive in the next decade, This should be our priority.”

Source: SABC News


