Justice minister to provide update on extradition request for ‘fugitive’ Guptas

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola will provide an update on an extradition request for the Gupta brothers from the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The minister will be joined by national director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Bathoi and justice department director-general advocate Doctor Mashabane.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that the supposedly detained Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland.

A report by Bloomberg said the pair were seen in the European country in late March despite the latest reports from the UAE that the brothers have been kept in custody since a failed bail bid in July 2022.

The publication attributed the Gupta sighting to online publication, Africa Intelligence.

According to AI, the Gupta duo are travelling on their South African passports via private jet.

They have reportedly been visiting the Central African Republic, where they have sought asylum.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta have applied for asylum in two other African nations, Africa Intelligence reported, without citing anyone.

Last month, the justice ministry expressed frustration at the long wait for an update on the status of the extradition application it filed with the UAE.

Lamola expressed his concern after a visit by the department’s central authority to the UAE to ensure the application met the requirements of the UAE authorities.

Source: TimesLIVE