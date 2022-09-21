Juvenile sentenced to 68 years Imprisonment

Share this article

The Blue Downs Regional court yesterday sentenced 17-year-old Keanu May to 68 years imprisonment. In February 2021, the then 116-year-oldwent to Petrus Street in Kraaifontein where he found the unsuspecting victim standing in his yard with his friends. He opened fire and killed him and was later arrested and released on bail.

In July 2021, whilst on bail, the accused spotted a rival gang member in the street and immediately pulled out a firearm and fired several shots, fatally wounding him. He then turned around and shot a 9-year-old girl in the neck, an adult female in the knee, and then shot at another person but he missed.

After his shooting spree, the suspect was arrested, and the Anti-Gang Unit took over both cases.

Detective Warrant Officer Otto Landsberg of the Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Gang Unit built a strong case against the accused which resulted in the conviction on all nine charges. The 17-year-old suspect was sentenced to 30 years for two counts of murder, 30 years for three counts of attempted murder, and 8 years for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Photo SAPS