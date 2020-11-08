Kamala Harris: America’s first woman vice president

Share this article

















Kamala Harris crashed through one of the world’s highest glass ceilings on Saturday to be elected America’s first woman vice president, making history and helping bring to an end Donald Trump’s turbulent rule.

Harris came into Tuesday’s election already a repeat trailblazer as California’s first black attorney general and the first woman of South Asian heritage elected to the US Senate.

By winning the vice presidency, she will be a heartbeat away from leading the United States and poised on a stepping stone to the ultimate prize.

With the 77-year-Biden expected to serve only a single term, Harris would be favoured to win the Democratic presidential nomination four years from now.

That could give her a shot at more history-making — as the first female president of the United States.

“This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me,” she wrote on Twitter after US news media called the election in their favour based on state results.

“It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

Since being tapped as Biden’s running mate in August, she has slammed Trump on his chaotic handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also racism, the economy and the president’s crackdown on immigration.