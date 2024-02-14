Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Karoo towns in darkness for almost two weeks due to storm damage

Three Karoo towns in the Northern Cape have been plunged into darkness for almost two weeks, following a thunderstorm and heavy winds which destroyed Eskom’s electrical infrastructure.

The towns which include Sutherland, Lainsburg and Fraserburg have been without electricity from the second of February.

This also affected water supply which had since been restored.

The Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs is spearheading efforts to meet with critical stakeholders, which include Eskom and banks, in an attempt to restore supply.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development is supplying warm meals to those affected by this situation.

Source: SABC NEWS


