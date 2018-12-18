Kashmiri leaders send “SOS to humanity” after massacre of civilians

Kashmiri political leaders sent out an SOS to the entire ‘humanity’ after Indian occupation forces massacred seven innocent civilians following a gunfight that left three freedom fighters and one soldier dead in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Saturday.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairperson of his own faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), said that the Indian occupation forces went on a killing spree in Pulwama district of the occupied valley.

Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter, he feared that the death toll, which has already crossed seven, would rise further.

The Mirwaiz announced that Kashmir people would march towards Badami Bagh army cantonment on Monday to “ask the Indian government to kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily”.

The APHC leader said: “The youth have been shot in the head, in the neck, the abdomen. It was shoot to kill, not to disperse them.” He added that India was killing innocent Kashmiris as a state policy.

Politicians from Azad Jammau and Kashmir and mainstream Pakistani political parties also denounced the bloodletting in the occupied valley.

Journalists, human rights campaigners and Twitterati are appalled by the wanton killing of Kashmiri civilians by Indian occupation forces in the disputed valley.

The victims of India’s mindless killing spree also included an 8th grade student and a 25-year-old business graduate who had recently returned from Indonesia after completing his degree there.

The brutal killing of civilians triggered angry protests in the Indian-occupied Kashmir where protesters condemned what they called ‘genocide of Kashmiri people’.

Below are Twitter feeds on the day of the clash:

Bloodletting continues in Palestine & Kashmir…Israel & India both states are daily killing un armed civilians & children with impunity and the so called civilised world is actually abetting the genocide with shameless apathy https://t.co/Fx0f5nYZt9 — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 15, 2018

We strongly condemn Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiris deserve same consideration as people in East Timor & South Sudan. https://t.co/wzDmv8XepF — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) December 15, 2018

7 Civilians killed 60 Injured in Army firing in Pulwama Kashmir.

Nearly two dozen civilians hit by bullets and rest hit by pellets. Another bloody day in IAK. India will pay for every crime it committed in Kashmir @Xadeejournalist @hinaparvezbutt#pulwamamassacre #KashmirBleeds — Bushra Butt (MPA) (@BushraMPA) December 15, 2018

Horrific news coming out of Kashmir. 7 civilians killed during encounter in Pulwama, more critically injured. What a tragic, tragic day — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) December 15, 2018

There is nothing intelligent to say about a massacre. What Kashmir is witnessing is nothing short of massacre. Shooting kids in their faces to kill. Heartbreaking! — Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat (@sadiquiz) December 15, 2018

This os how india os doing in kashmir.@UNGeneva @UNHumanRights should fullfill duties to stop this genocide on kashmir by indian forces.. pic.twitter.com/Bku5KS2xsB — Akmal Farooq (@akmalfarooq302) December 15, 2018

The cycle of violence and deaths in #kashmir. Triggered by India's draconian policies that are currently in violation of international law. Despite being warned by the @UNHumanRights , they continue to inflict harm on the Kashmiri population. pic.twitter.com/dc3S5wfXBZ — Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) December 15, 2018

This is Abid, a 25 yr old who had returned from Indonesia having completed his MBA & marrying there. He was among the 10 civilians murdered by the Indian Army today in #Pulwama today. He is survived by his 3 month old baby. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/Tkef2W1xWI — Omer (@Intellectroll) December 15, 2018

It's a massacre. It's a genocide. 3 Rebels 9 civilians shot dead by Indian forces and approximately 300 critically injured in #Pulwama #Kashmir just in last few hours #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/hmk9VXuUjk — AllAboutKashmir (@powerofkashmir) December 15, 2018

15 December 2018

Soldiers and police fanned out across Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday to enforce a security lockdown for a second straight day to stop anti-India protests and foil a call by separatists for a march toward India’s main military garrison in the disputed region.

Government forces patrolled streets in the region’s main city of Srinagar and sealed off all the roads leading to India’s military garrison in the city.

Three Kashmiri leaders, known as the Joint Resistance Leadership, or JRL, called for Kashmiris to march to the army cantonment to protest the killings of seven civilians and three rebels during an Indian counterinsurgency operation over the weekend.

Police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear and carrying automatic rifles laid steel barricades and coiled razor wire on roads and intersections to cut off neighborhoods in a bid to stop protests.

Defying restrictions, dozens of activists, some wearing symbolic shrouds imprinted with the words: “Indian army, kill us all,” marched in Srinagar’s main business hub. Police detained Mohammed Yasin Malik, one of the leaders of the JRL, and about half a dozen others, leading to scuffles and clashes during which troops fired tear gas and protesters threw stones, police said.

Authorities also stopped train services and suspended internet on cellphones in the region, a common tactic to make organizing protests more difficult and stop dissemination of protest videos by Kashmiris.

Shops and businesses in other areas with no security restrictions closed in a show of solidarity with those protesting Indian rule.

The killings and injuries of more than three dozen civilians on Saturday angered Kashmiris and sparked protests and clashes at several places in the region. Residents accused troops of directly spraying gunfire into the crowds and killing at least two civilians, including a teenage student, away from the battle site.

Police said in a statement that they regretted the killings but that the protesters had come “dangerously close” to the fighting.

Separatists who challenge India’s sovereignty over Kashmir said the killings were part of India’s state policy and called for three days of mourning and a general shutdown in Kashmir apart from Monday’s public march.

The Indian army has appealed for people to not heed the call. The army said in a statement that it was “fighting terrorism and proxy war sponsored by Pakistan and its proxies in Kashmir,” adding that its objective “is to bring peace and normalcy” in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor condemned what he called “state sponsored terrorism” by Indian forces in Kashmir, saying “bullets can never suppress unarmed brave freedom fighters.”

He said on Twitter that the “Indian Army must respect ethics of professional soldiering.”

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Kashmiris deeply resent Indian rule and support the rebels’ call that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

In recent years, mainly young Kashmiris have displayed open solidarity with the rebels and sought to protect them by engaging troops in street clashes during India’s counterinsurgency operations despite repeated warnings from Indian authorities.



