KC treats Mater Domini to Women’s month event

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis and Ebraheem Fredricks

The excitement was palpable at the Mater Domini crisis management centre in Claremont yesterday where Kenilworth Centre (KC) hosted a joyous day of food, fun and relaxation for the women at the centre. Mater Domini Home is a treatment centre for pregnant women who are in crisis – this crisis can be linked to any trauma, be it abandonment, abuse, violence, illness, mental health, destitution, etc.

The event comes as Women’s month draws to a close.

Speaking to VOC News at the event, Marketing Manager at Kenilworth Centre (KC) Gouwa Waja-Stemmet explained why the initiative was important to the centre.

“We are very passionate about our community and feel it integral to take care of our people because ultimately they take care of us furthermore we identified Mater Domini and the sterling work that they do on a daily basis for our fellow ladies in and around the Claremont area and we thought what better way to celebrate them then by having this event which praises the staff and residents at this pro-life centre,” smiled Waja-Stemmet.

Chairperson of Mater Domini, Bernadette Ross explained the importance of their organisation and of this special event.

“Mater Domini is an organisation that deals with pregnant women and women suffering from abuse. They are a pro-life organisation that believe in the sanctity of human life and offer an alternative to abortion when women who choose to keep their babies are rejected by their friends, family and society,” she said.

According to Ross, the centre is in place to protect vulnerable mothers and their offspring.

“These women don’t often have a place to stay when they chose to keep their baby. At Mater Domini they are provided love, hope and a sense of dignity. It is a place where the emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of these women are looked after with the utmost care,” described Ross.

Ross said these women deserve a relaxing day after the trails and tribulations they face on a daily basis.

“This event was important because the women needed a day to feel relaxed, have fun and feel celebrated. Where they are let known that they matter, are important and deserve a lovely day,” added Ross.

VOC