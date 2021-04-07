Help keep our masajid doors open this Ramadan and always

Share this article

















As the world marks a year since the Covid-19 pandemic altering life as we know it, an institution, the masjid, vital to the Muslim community has also been affected by the challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Many of the masajid have weathered the storms brought about by the pandemic but are in dire need of the communities assistance. From unpaid utility bills to underpaid A’imma, the list seems almost endless.

The month of Ramadan is a major highlight in the Islamic calendar and within the Muslim community. Masajid become more than just places of worship. They serve many purposes, vital in fostering unity within communities . T-5 days to Ramadan insha’Allah, masajid will once again shine like beacons of light into the night, let’s help keep those doors open and those bills paid. Bismillah, be it a R10 or R100, the masajid and A’imma are the communities collective responsibilities.

This Ramadan let’s ignore the many distractions holding families back from assisting masajid, let’s think back to the time when the doors to the masajid were shut, let’s remember Allah’s mercy and open our hearts and assist the masajid with the barakah Allah has blessed us.

To contribute towards a masjid today, hit the link below for details.

Masjid 2021 – Bank Details