‘Keep wearing masks where applicable like crowded, poorly ventilated spaces’

Local, News
While it welcomes the repeal of three key COVID-19 regulations, the Western Cape Department of Health has urged the voluntary wearing of masks where applicable.

Dr Saadiq Kariem (Chief of Operations) says this includes people who have flu symptoms, those with underlying chronic conditions and the elderly.

He said wearing masks is also advisable in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.

Dr Kariem emphasized that vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and death.

“We know that COVID is not gone, but we are learning to live with it and vaccination is one of those ways we can live with COVID safely.”


