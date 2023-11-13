Kenilworth Centre Celebrates 48 Years with a Mission to Feed Hundreds of Children

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

In honour of its 48th birthday, Kenilworth Centre has joined forces with Rise Against Hunger for a remarkable initiative aimed at packing 48,000 meals for children.

The collaborative effort, scheduled for this Saturday, 18 November will see volunteers assembling these meals, which will be distributed to Early Childhood Development centres within the local community.

Marketing Manager at Kenilworth Centre, Gouwa Waja, shared the significance of this initiative during an interview with VOC Breakfast on Monday.

Waja highlighted that the 48,000 meal packs assembled during the event would provide sustenance for over 200 children for a full year.

She expressed, “By packing these 48,000 meal packs, we want to give back, support the community, and say thank you on our 48th birthday.” “We have an amazingly passionate team who manages the mall, and together we are doing everything we can for our community.”

Rise Against Hunger, Western Cape Regional Manager Dayne Myles, shed light on the logistics of the event. Myles explained the creation of production lines, where volunteers would be assigned specific tasks, such as packing vitamin sachets, vegetables, or weighing and sealing the packets.

Remarkably, each meal packet produced during the event is designed to feed six children, he noted.

Myles added, “With just 15 volunteers, we can pack between 3,000 and 3,500 meals in under an hour.”

Addressing the global challenge of hunger, Myles emphasized the importance of community involvement in tackling this issue and to encourage participation, they are inviting community members to volunteer and join them in packing these meals.

Interested individuals can sign up for a one-hour shift on the Rise Against Hunger website at riseagainsthunger.org.za/kenilworthcentre.

Meanwhile, the event promises not only a fulfilling experience of contributing to a vital cause but also includes entertainment, giveaways, and prizes for those who actively engage in this philanthropic effort.

Members of the public are encouraged to head down to Kenilworth Centre on Saturday, 18 November 2023 and join in on the fun!

Photo: Pexels