Kenilworth garage suspects to remain in custody until court appearance on Monday

The case against four men who were arrested after what is believed to be an assassination of a man at a petrol station in Kenilworth, are expected to apply for bail on Monday.

This after CCTV footage showed two men approaching an idle blue BMW and opening fire on the 46-year-old man sitting inside. One suspect is seen opening fire from the left rear side, while a second gunman fires a number of shots on the right-hand side- both shooting in the direction of the driver. The second suspect then leaned into the driver’s seat and fired several shots at point blank range, before they flee out of camera view.





The footage was circulated on social media shortly after the incident on Saturday evening.

The suspects fled the scene in a gold Toyota Avanza that was later found to have been hijacked in Mfuleni.

Provincial police spokesperson Andre Traut explained that police acted on a tip off.

“Members of the public spotted the four suspects fleeing the scene and took it upon themselves to follow these suspects and alert the police. The call went through to the K9 Unit Patrol that was in the vicinity and the getaway vehicle was spotted.”

Traut said a high-speed chase ensued and police had to shoot at the suspect’s tyres to get the vehicle to stop.

“The high-speed pursuit where shots were exchanged between police and the suspects ended in Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood where the men, aged 20, 25, 29 and 35, were arrested,” said Traut.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the men had appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The suspects have been identified as Keagan Van Rooi, Ricardo Manuel De Kock, Jeremy Van Wyk and Jevon Loggenstein.

“They are charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition,” said Ntabazalila.

The incident is widely believed to be gang-related, although police did not confirm this. Posts shared on social media indicated that the deceased was a “gangster”, who had survived a previous attack earlier this year.

Ntabazalila however noted that further charges were likely to be added relating to the hijacked vehicle and a possible charge for being a member of a gang.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, praised the members of the public for their quick reaction in alerting police.

The four suspects were earlier this week moved to Pollsmore prison where they will remain in custody until their next appearance on 15 April.

