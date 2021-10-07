Kensington CPF condemns murder of local at garage

Share this article

















The Kensington CPF has condemned the murder of an elderly resident at the Shell garage in the area.

This as police confirm that a murder and hijacking case is under investigation.

The shooting, in Factreton early this morning, claimed the life of a 59-year-old man on the corners of 18th Avenue and Voortrekker Road. Police say the suspect the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

The CPF’s Cheslyn Steenberg encouraged the community to come forward with any information to ensure justice prevails. Steenberg further requested that the family be provided support and privacy.

Anyone with any information should contact investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Petrus Smart on 072 391 1215 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Photo VOCfm