Kensington mother pleas for assistance following kidnapping of six-year-old son

News, VOC News
Kensington residents in Cape Town are on high alert following the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy in the area this morning (Wednesday). Reports indicate that Shanawaaz Asghar was snatched outside his home on the corner of 4th avenue and 9th street, by six occupants in a silver car. The Grade R student is said to have been en route to Hidayatul Islam Primary.
The local Community Policing Forum says the child was last seen wearing the school’s navy blue tracksuit uniform and black school shoes. His picture, as well as a distressed voicenote by his mother, has gone viral on social media. Anyone with information is urged to contact mom, Shumaila, on 081 529 6128 or Sargent Paulse on 062 088 4007.
The MJC SA has meanwhile appealed to the public to increase duas for the child’s safe return, In sha Allah ameen.

