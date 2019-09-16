Kenyans shine at the Cape Town Marathon

Share this article

















Kenyan athletes claimed crowns in both male and female categories of the 2019 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, taking home a sum of R265 000 each.

The event is the only one on the continent with gold label status.

Records were expected to fall in the fast, flat race — and indeed, Celestine Chepchirchir set a new women’s record as she finished the race in 2 hours 26 minutes and 44 seconds.

The Cape Town Marathon serves as a qualifier for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games to be staged next year.

Thousands of runners hit the road from the corner of Granger Bay and Beach Road, aiming to finish the race at the Cape Town Stadium precinct in Green Point.

It was a Kenyan double in the event as Edwin Koech claimed the men’s crown.

(Source: SABC News)

