Khan and Hartzenberg included in Junior Bok squad

By Feroz Shaik

Scrumhalf Imad Khan and centre Suleiman Hartzenberg yesterday received their junior Springbok caps in Stellenbosch along with the other members of the squad ahead of the U20 Summer Series in Italy.

The squad will have one more training day in Stellenbosch today and after a short break will reassemble on Sunday before flying out to Italy on Monday evening.

The Junior Boks will open their Summer Series commitments against England on Friday, 24 June. That will be followed by their second match on Wednesday, 29 June against Ireland.

The South Africans will complete their pool fixtures on Tuesday, 5 July against France before playing a final cross-pool fixture one week later, on Tuesday, 12 July, with their opponent to be determined according to the final standings.

Junior Springbok squad for the U20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy are:

Props: Lamla Nunu (DHL WP), Corné Lavagna (Vodacom Bulls), Juann Else (Vodacom Bulls), Corné Weilbach (DHL WP), Sebastian Lombard (Vodacom Bulls), Sivu Mabece (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Lukhanyo Vokozela (DHL WP), Tiaan Lange (Vodacom Bulls).

Locks: Reinhardt Ludwig (Vodacom Bulls), Corné Rahl (Cell C Sharks), Connor Evans (DHL WP), Merwe Olivier (Vodacom Bulls).

Loose forwards: Ruan Venter (Sigma Lions), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls), Siya Ningiza (Cell C Sharks), Gcino Mdletshe (Vodacom Bulls), Paul de Villiers (DHL WP), Louw Nel (DHL WP).

Scrumhalves: Nico Steyn (Sigma Lions), Neil le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Imad Khan (DHL WP).

Flyhalves: Sacha Mngomezulu (DHL WP), Compion von Ludwig (Vodacom Bulls).

Centres: Carlton Banies (Vodacom Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL WP), Ethan James (DHL WP).

Outside backs: Donovan Don (Griffons), Katlego Letebele (Vodacom Bulls), Duran Koevort (DHL WP), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls).

Photo SA Rugby