Khashoggi’s wife: Turkiye must give me the evidence on the murder Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi journalist’s wife, Hanan El Khashoggi, calls Turkiye to provide more evidence on the murder of her husband.

Jamal Khashoggi‘s wife wrote an article for the Guardian newspaper, on the anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

“The Turkish government has been clear that it does not intend to proceed with either the investigation into my husband’s murder, or the trial. It should, therefore, hand over any evidence still in its hands to me. As the only wife of Jamal upon his death, I want all parties to be held accountable for my husband’s murder, including the governments of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the NSO Group.”

She has also called on America’s top US Intelligence to help retrieve his cell phone to see if it was infected with spyware – a bid to uncover more details about his killing.

In the article, she also wrote on the UN’s investigation process by saying, “Dr Agnès Callamard, the former UN Special Rapporteur who investigated my husband’s murder, asked for his devices and was told by Turkish authorities that they were holding Jamal’s phones and his computer as part of their investigation and the examination of those devices were ongoing.”

The Washington Post journalist, Khashoggi, was murdered by Saudi agents inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, when he visited the building to arrange his marriage papers in 2018.

Source: Middle East Monitor