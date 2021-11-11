Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Khayelitsha animal clinic celebrates 25 years of helping animals

Mdzananda Animal Clinic is celebrating 25 years of helping, healing and rescuing pets in Khayelitsha. The clinic treats over 1000 animals per month through their hospital facility, homeless shelter, mobile clinics and outreach programmes. Throughout this time, they have also put the pets’ human companions at the forefront, educating, earning trust and working with them to become the best pet guardians they can be.
“At the beginning we had no running water or electricity. We carried buckets of water and ran extension cables from the neighbours. Today we are big and we help so many animals. It’s thanks to founder Mr Joe Manchu that the pets of Khayelitsha have help today,” said long-time volunteer, Lazola Sotyingwa.
The clinic has also launched a special birthday edition 2022 calendar featuring 12 artworks, crafted by local artists to illustrate the heart and soul of Mdzananda. Calendars can be purchased at outlets listed on www.mdzananda.co.za or by emailing marcelle@mdzananda.co.za.
Photo: Supplied
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.