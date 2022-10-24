Kidnap, murder suspect found with cellphone used to demand ransom from victim’s family

Share this article

LOCAL

A 29-year-old suspect who was reportedly found in possession of a cellphone used to a demand ransom for a missing woman whose body was later found is expected to appear before the Tshitale magistrate’s court to face charges of kidnapping and murder.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said his arrest was made on Saturday by a team of investigators assigned to track down the suspects who allegedly kidnapped the 47-year-old woman.

The woman’s body was found in her house on October 9 2022 at Masethe village in the Tshitale policing area outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

According to police, she was already in a state of decomposition and police opened a case of murder.

Mojapelo said she was identified as Nkhangweleni Mavis Musesi.

“The deceased’s brother had on September 15 2022 received a call from his sister’s cellphone. A male person told him he had kidnapped his sister and a ransom of R5,000 was needed for her release. The matter was immediately reported to the police and a case of kidnapping was opened. The provincial Organised Crime Unit took over the case for further investigation.”

He said the suspect was arrested in Greenside outside Polokwane.

Mojapelo said the suspect was reportedly found in possession of the cellphone used to demand the ransom.

He said police investigations continue.

“Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of remaining suspects should contact Lt-Col Rodney Ndou on 082 807 2666, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or the MySAPSApp.”

Source: TimesLIVE