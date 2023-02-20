Kidnapped Cape Town lawyer rescued after police manhunt

Share this article

A Cape Town lawyer kidnapped on Friday has been rescued by police, who arrested three people after successfully pursuing several leads.

The traumatised victim was found a day later, in a town 280km away from his home in Bellville, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said.

His wife had reported him missing on Friday evening as he had not returned home from work.

Bellville detectives launched a search and, after consultation with the missing person’s business partner and secretary, visited the offices.

Swartbooi said they found signs of disturbance. Certain items were also missing.

On the desk was a file, “which would be of vital importance in their investigation as it gave direct links to pursue”, he said.

“The detectives proceeded to the address of a female in Belhar who had visited the practice the previous day. The husband of the female could not give an account of the whereabouts of his wife.

“Witnesses that were questioned in the vicinity placed the female on the crime scene when they confirmed that she was driving a white motor vehicle, believed to be the victim’s motor vehicle, with an unknown man and two occupants.”

West Coast police were then alerted as officers followed up on another address mentioned in the file.

“Klawer police spotted the vehicle at an address in their policing precinct and entered the house where they rescued the missing person, who was traumatised,” Swartbooi said.

Two women and a man were arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on kidnapping charges soon.

Source: TimesLIVE