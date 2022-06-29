Kidnapped CPT businessman rescued from captors house in Khayelitsha

LOCAL
Cape Town businessman, Ismail Rajah, has been safely reunited with his family.
According to police, he was rescued, unharmed, from captors at a house in Khayelitsha after midnight.
The 69-year-old was kidnapped outside his business premises in Parow in March.
SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team investigated after the family departed to Dubai to facilitate a ransom demand.
Four suspects, including two Mozambican nationals and two South Africans, between the ages of 30 and 38, were arrested and are expected in court on Thursday.
