Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Klenvlei Cape Flats fire claims five lives

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Five people, including two minors, have died in an early morning fire at Kleinvlei on the Cape Flats.

Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says three more people, an adult and two minors, have been taken to hospital with burn wounds and smoke inhalation.

Carelse says crews from Mfuleni, Kuilsriver, Strand and Belhar responded to a call and found a formal dwelling and three informal structures alight in Belladonna Street.

He says the cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.