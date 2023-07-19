Klenvlei Cape Flats fire claims five lives

Share this article

Five people, including two minors, have died in an early morning fire at Kleinvlei on the Cape Flats.

Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says three more people, an adult and two minors, have been taken to hospital with burn wounds and smoke inhalation.

Carelse says crews from Mfuleni, Kuilsriver, Strand and Belhar responded to a call and found a formal dwelling and three informal structures alight in Belladonna Street.

He says the cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage.

Source: SABC News