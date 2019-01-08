Klopse under fire … again

Imam Abdul Moutie Saban of Bo-Kaap’s Jameah Masjid has criticized the organisers of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade after minstrels were photographed urinating against the masjid’s walls.

Saban said this type of behaviour cannot be allowed as the masjid is a sacred place.

“People who saw this said the minstrels didn’t even take any notice of them when they tried to stop them,” said the Imam.

When similar complaints were raised after the Voorsmaakie parade, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City of Cape Town could help ensure the event is well run.

“Unfortunately, part of the back marchers is an almost determined culture to do it in an illegal way without authorization,” said Smith.

Director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Muneeb Gambeno said enough toilets had been provided for the minstrels.

“We apologise on behalf of all of the fraternities. We cautioned the troupe leaders. We posted notices and requests via our Facebook page.”

