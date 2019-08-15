Knysna masjid lays its foundation

Share this article

















By Zahraa Schroeder

After lengthy legal battles, the Knysna Muslim Council (KMC) has laid its foundation and cast the roof of its long-awaited masjid in Rawson Street – the very first in the famous coastal town. Situated directly in the city centre of Knysna, the aim of the masjid it to be at the heart of the town’s growing Muslim community – serving as a spiritual pinnacle for locals and travellers alike.

Set behind a shopping mall, the masjid will be easily accessible to over 350 people, a vast improvement from its current capacity of 110 people.

Phase one of the building plans include the construction of the ground floor, the setting of a firm foundation and cement roof. Phase two includes ablution facilities and toilets.

While it is impossible not to relish in the great strides the KMC is making, it is also hard to ignore the trials faced.

“There’s so many challenges I don’t think I can illuminate them all…” Omar Essa from the Knysna Muslim Council told VOC Breakfast Beat.

In April 2017, the Cape High Court had ruled in favour of the Knysna Muslim Community for the construction of a mosque. Judge Daniel Dlodlo dismissed with costs, the application by the 22 Rawson Street residents to set aside the approved construction of the place of worship.

Residents had contested the Knysna Municipality’s decision to approve an application for the construction of the mosque.

The Knysna municipality approved the rezoning of the vacant plot for development in 2015, but a body corporate of a nearby building objected. Residents cited concern over the availability of parking‚ traffic congestion and the noise factor among some of their objections.

The council aim to complete the entire structure by the end of the year, hoping that it can be used to its fullest during the school holidays.

The organisation’s struggle to obtain necessary funding was still prevalent and that if they were unable to receive the necessary funding, construction of Phase Two would have to halt until the necessary funds were gathered. However, the construction of Phase Two, toilets and ablution facilities has begun.

Essa thanked every person who donated towards this effort but appealed to people to assist where they can.

To assist with funding or for updates on construction, call him on 083 413 6156

or WhatsApp 082 386 4329

Donations via banking are welcomed

FNB Cheque account: 621 6840 5176

Branch code: 210 214

Share this article

















Comments

comments