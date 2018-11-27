Knysna Muslim Council commences construction of long-awaited masjid

The Knysna Muslim Council has commenced with the construction work of a long-awaited masjid in the area. The development follows approval by the Knysna Municipality for building plans submitted earlier this year.

Around 14 years ago, the first masjid facility in the form of a garage was used for Jumu’ah. Today, the same place accommodates around 100 men and 10 women. The community has long called for a bigger masjid to host the majority muslim community.

The trenches for the new facility were dug a few months ago and there are hopes to have the foundation laid by the end of the year. However, the council also aspires toward building added facilities which will require additional funding.

There are plans in place to build a madressah, library and living quarters for the resident imam.

Knysna muslim council chairperson Omar Essa, explained that the size of the current masjid is too small to accommodate the influx of people who usually visit during the festive season.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to the holiday season we start getting very nervous because we are unable to accommodate our visitors and tourists. The facility we have is just so small and there is no toilets or ablution facilities,” said Essa.

Essa went on to explain that the small town wishes to embrace foreigners.

“We have taken into account that it is a tourist town and we wish to encourage dowa among the non-muslims,” said Essa.

The facility is about 800 square-meters of space and the total cost will be around R14 million. This total includes R5 milllion required for the cost of the masjid, which will take priority. The remaining R9 million will allow for the development of the additional facilities.

On behalf the council, Essa has appealed to anyone hoping to assist with funding to call him on 083 413 6156 or WhatsApp on 082 386 4329.

Donations via banking will also be appreciated.

FNB Cheque account: 621 6840 5176

Branch code: 210 214

VOC/Tauhierah Salie

