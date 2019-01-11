Kogel Bay blaze “mostly” contained

Fire and Rescue services has confirmed that a large area along Kogel Bay and Steenbras has been contained. The blaze was ignited when a man allegedly shot a signal flare into the air. It was carried by a southerly wind into fynbos on a mountain slope behind his house.

The fire has been burning since Sunday. The fire started in Pringle Bay on New Year’s Day and moved towards Kogel Bay. Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said the R-44 between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els remains closed to traffic due to the fire.

“We will evaluate whether to re-open it depending on whether the blaze will be fully contained,” he said.

Layne said only a few hotspots remained, but fire-fighting crews monitored the area overnight.

The man who was arrested for alleged arson is facing charges under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act for causing a fire, discarding a burning object in a place where it could start a fire and acting in a manner likely to cause a fire. The man is expected to apply for bail next week.

