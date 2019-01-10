Kogel Bay fire spreads to Steenbras dam catchment area

The large vegetation fire that has been raging on the mountain slopes of Kogel Bay has spread to the Steenbras dam catchment area.

The fire started in Pringle Bay in the Overberg on New Year’s Day and moved towards Kogel Bay last Sunday.

Ten antelopes have been euthanised after sustaining various injuries.

Just over 8 000 hectares of vegetation have so far been burnt.

The fire poses no threat to property at this stage, however, the R44 between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els remains closed.

