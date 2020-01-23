Kraaifontein community and parents protest to have destitute children accepted at schools

Share this article

















Learning has been disrupted for a second day in a row at two schools in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

Classes at Masibambane Secondary School and Bloekombos Secondary have been cancelled due to protest action by community leaders and parents in the area. Community leaders at Bloekombos and parents of learners at Masibambane have locked the gate to the school where they are currently protesting.

They say they are protesting against the school’s alleged refusal to admit the learners who have failed Grades 8 and 11 last year. They say the school is also refusing to admit late enrolments. They are now demanding that the school take in about 100 destitute learners.

Community leader, Linda Phito, says they will unlock the gate to the school, once they reach an agreement with the Western Cape Educaion Department. Phito says in the short term they are calling for the department to provide the school with three mobile classrooms.

Source: SABC

