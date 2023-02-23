Kraaifontein informal settlement rocked by mass shooting

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Days after the provincial crime stats were released for the third quarter of 2022, yet another mass shooting has rocked Wallacdene, Kraaifontein, where four men were gunned down in an informal settlement on Tuesday evening.

According to SAPS, officials were called out to an informal settlement in Wallacedene at 20h00 where they found the bodies of four men riddled with bullets. The deceased persons are believed to be in their early thirties and from the surrounds.

“Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the victims were involved in a business robbery that occurred in the area,” said SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

More than 1 000 people were killed in the Western Cape between October and December 2022. Mfuleni has been labelled the murder capital of South Africa where 89 people have been killed in the township, according to the latest statistics.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has called on police officials, state, and communities to work together to fight crime plaguing the province. “I believe in the whole government approach, but it is a grim picture. But I know we have so many committed SAPS members, committed officials within the Western Cape government and our CPF and neighbourhood watches,” added Allen.

VOC