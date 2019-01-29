Kramat caretaker hospitalised after sustaining injuries at Signal Hill fire

A 36-year-old man believed to be a foreign national has sustained serious burn wounds and is recovering at the Tygerberg hospital.

The man known as Hamza is believed to be a caretaker at the kramat located on the signal bridge where the late Shaykh Mohamad Hassen Ghaibie Shah is buried.

The devastating fire which ignited on Sunday spread rapidly from the mountain to the slopes of Sea Point and Fresnaye but left the kramat unscathed.

Images making the rounds on social media shows the flames reached all the way to the benches but did not go further.

Chairperson of the Cape Mazaar Society Mahmoud Limbada said Allah’s hand of protection has been evident as the Kramat has come under fire attacks many times but was never damaged.

“So many blazes engulfed the area where the Kramat is situated but it never touches the Kramat a few years back fire fighters even used the wall of the Kramat as a resting place while fire fighting efforts were underway,” he said.

Limbada said they will continue making Duah for the caretaker as he sustained injuries while trying to put out the fire.

“The man was burnt while trying to contain the fire and fortunately fire fighters came in time to rescue the man. He was rushed to hospital on Monday morning. We will continue to pray for him, and we ask Allah to protect him and give him the necessarily strength to make it through this difficult time,” he added.

