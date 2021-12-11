Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Kramat vandalized days after being declared National Heritage Site

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Merely a week after nine sacred Kramats (shrine) were declared national heritage sites, an appalling discovering was made in the early hours of this morning, the tomb of Sheikh Noorul Mubeen’s (RA) had been vandalized during the course of the night.
According to a statement released by the Cape Mazaar Society (CMS), a case of vandalism is in the process of being opened at Camps Bay police station.
Chairperson of the CMS, Mahmoud Limbada, condemned the act.
“This looks like the work of Covid anti-vaxxers. This is not the work of religious zealots. They should not use the Kramats to forward their agendas – The Cape Mazaar Society condemns this delinquent act in the strongest terms. We pray that these perpetrators come to their senses,” said Limbada.
Member of the CMS, Yusuf Khan Dalwai has urged anyone with information to come forward and ensure justice is served.
“We are already in the process of restoring the Kramat, we appeal to anyone with information to please contact the CMS on 074 722 2814 or Camps Bay SAPS on 021 437 8150,” added Dalwai.
The Kramat is situated in the Mountain of Oudekraal, it is reached by ascending the 99 steps leading to it from Victoria Road up the mountain slope.
VOC

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.