Kramat vandalized days after being declared National Heritage Site

Merely a week after nine sacred Kramats (shrine) were declared national heritage sites, an appalling discovering was made in the early hours of this morning, the tomb of Sheikh Noorul Mubeen’s (RA) had been vandalized during the course of the night.
According to a statement released by the Cape Mazaar Society (CMS), a case of vandalism is in the process of being opened at Camps Bay police station.
Chairperson of the CMS, Mahmoud Limbada, condemned the act.
“This looks like the work of Covid anti-vaxxers. This is not the work of religious zealots. They should not use the Kramats to forward their agendas – The Cape Mazaar Society condemns this delinquent act in the strongest terms. We pray that these perpetrators come to their senses,” said Limbada.
Member of the CMS, Yusuf Khan Dalwai has urged anyone with information to come forward and ensure justice is served.
“We are already in the process of restoring the Kramat, we appeal to anyone with information to please contact the CMS on 074 722 2814 or Camps Bay SAPS on 021 437 8150,” added Dalwai.
The Kramat is situated in the Mountain of Oudekraal, it is reached by ascending the 99 steps leading to it from Victoria Road up the mountain slope.
VOC