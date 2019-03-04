Kromboom management hires experts to investigate ‘malicious’ social media attack

The management at the Kromboom Gardens Centre in Crawford says the claims that the Kromboom KwikSpar is a health hazard are “malicious and false”. The centre management has responded to a viral social media message claiming that the store was infested with cockroaches and rats. The broadcast message stated that “cockroaches were walking over the rolls” and “a mouse in a packet of rolls” was found. In the message, shoppers were warned not to shop at any of the stores or takeaways in the complex as it has “become an epidemic that is uncontrollable”.

“Management at Kwikspar Kromboom Road is trying their utmost best to keep it under wraps. We have had complaints that cockroaches were walking over the rolls and even as much as a mouse in a packet of rolls. These are the rolls that they sell a day after it was baked. The takeaways in the areas seem to throw away their foods in the bins situated at the back of the restaurants and this is what breeds the cockroaches and the rats. Most of these Rats are coming from the drains that was supposed to have been cleaned up by the city council. The argument of management says that the council is incompetent in dealing with the problem, All management is doing is shifting the blame by not taking the blame about their poor hygiene,” read the broadcast message.

In a media statement today, Kromboom management said the store and the centre maintains “the highest standards of food safety”.

“There has never been any finding of an infestation at the centre. Tenants have their premises regularly audited for safety and hygiene by independent service provides, including the City of Cape Town municipality. Never was there non-compliance and this shows great customer care,” it stated.

The centre management believe the culprits have used old photos and doctored the photos to discredit these businesses.

“What motivates them is unknown to us. However, we have engaged professional experts on the matter.”

They have welcomed members of the public to visit the stores at the centre to see the hygiene practices by the owners.

“We are here to serve our customers and the community at large. We want to thank the broader community for their moral support received during this period of malicious attacks on our businesses.”

