Kubayi-Ngubane raises alarm over sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has raised concern over the rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases with over 21 500 infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

Kubayi-Ngubane was addressing the nation on the current state of the pandemic in the country.

She says Gauteng remains the epicentre, accounting for 60% of all new infections.

“We are sitting at 21 584 new cases. And also which is higher than the average number of new cases per day. The positivity testing rate has also increased from 27- 28.4% in the last 24 hours. It shows an increasing number in many provinces across the country, but Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of new infections, with the number of new cases haven risen to 12 806 last night,” she says.

Acting Health Minister leads media briefing on COVID-19:

Kubayi-Ngubane has reiterated the warning that people who were previously infected with the COVID-19 Alpha and Beta variants risk being re-infected should they contract the Delta variant.

“There is now good evidence that the Delta variant is more transmissible than previously circulating viruses and other variants of concern. It is important to remind the public that the Beta variant is still prevalent. Those who were previously infected by the Beta were immune from reinfection from the Alpha and Beta variants. But it is not the case with the Delta variant. This means that those who had COVID-19 are also at risk of reinfection by the Delta variant.”

Source: SABC