Kuwait bans Death on the Nile film starring Israel actress

Kuwait has banned a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit “Death on the Nile” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot who is known for her support of Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ministry of Information spokesperson, Anouar Murad, confirmed yesterday to AFP that the film has been banned.

Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper said the decision came in response to demands on social media to ban the film.

Social media users pointed out Gadot’s praise of the Israeli army and her criticism of the Palestinian resistance during the 2014 war on Gaza which left 2,251 Palestinian civilians dead including 551 children.

Kuwait has previously banned ‘Wonder Woman’ which starred the same actress.

The Gulf state has refused to normalise ties with Israel and its officials have publicly criticised the occupation state’s actions against Palestinians.

Last month, Kuwaitis honoured 14-yar-old Muhammad Al-Awadi, a tennis player who withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships U-14 because he was due to face an Israeli opponent.

Pictures of Al- Awadi were posted on street billboards with “Thank you, hero” written on them.

Source: Middle East Monitor


